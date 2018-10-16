FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Pompeo tells Saudis U.S. is concerned about Khashoggi - State Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expressed concern about the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Riyadh with the country’s foreign minister and thanked Saudi King Salman for his commitment to investigating it, the State Department said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Pompeo met with both King Salman and Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Jubeir. “The secretary reiterated U.S. concern over Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance” in his meeting with the foreign minister, State Department Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

