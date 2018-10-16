Turkish foreign minister says no 'confession' from Saudis over Khashoggi

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey had “not received a confession” from Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he visited its consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

At a news conference, Cavusoglu said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bring more information on the issue when he arrives in Turkey after a visit to Saudi Arabia.