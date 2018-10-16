FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 16, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish foreign minister says no 'confession' from Saudis over Khashoggi

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey had “not received a confession” from Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he visited its consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

At a news conference, Cavusoglu said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bring more information on the issue when he arrives in Turkey after a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.