AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday that he will most likely not attend a conference in Saudi Arabia after dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing.

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra reacts at the start of an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

Hoekstra told the Dutch parliament that if there is no clarification from Riyadh about what happened to Khashoggi “it is unlikely I will go.” He added: “I will follow developments and take a decision at the end of this week”.