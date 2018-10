AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister has scrapped plans to attend a conference in Saudi Arabia due to concerns over the disappearance of a dissident journalist, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

Wopka Hoekstra will not attend next week’s meetings in Riyadh after journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. , ANP reported.

The Dutch government declined to comment.