FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 16, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State to have dinner with Saudi crown prince: pool report

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday after meeting with King Salman in Riyadh, according to reporters traveling with him, to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and a Washington Post columnist, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to get marriage documents. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which Saudi Arabia has strongly denied.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.