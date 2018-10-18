FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 18, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo recommends giving Saudis 'a few more days' for Khashoggi investigation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he had told President Donald Trump that the United States should give Saudi Arabia a few more days to wrap up its investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I told President Trump this morning that we ought to give them a few more days ... so that we too have a complete understanding of the facts” before deciding on a response, Pompeo told reporters at the White House after meeting with Trump.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

