DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with King Salman.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent Pompeo to meet King Salman after Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and a Washington Post columnist, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to get marriage documents.