WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed confidence in intelligence reports that suggest a high-level Saudi role in the suspected killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance prior to boarding Air Force One for travel to Montana from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said, however, it was still “a little bit early” to draw definitive conclusions about who may have been behind it.