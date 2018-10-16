FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 16, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says it 'would be bad' if Saudi leaders knew about Khashoggi

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it “would be bad” if Saudi King Salman or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“It depends whether or not the king or the crown prince knew about it, in my opinion, number one, what happened, but whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it that would be bad,” Trump told Fox Business Network when asked about the missing Washington Post columnist, according to an excerpt from the interview.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.