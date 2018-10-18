FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 18, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Turkish investigators leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul: witness

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish crime scene investigators left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after searching the premises and consular vehicles as part of an investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Reuters witness said on Thursday.

Turkish forensic experts in a police vehicle leave from the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The inspections in the consulate, using bright lights to illuminate the consulate’s garden, were the second search there this week. Authorities spent about nine hours there on Monday.

Turkish and Saudi investigators also spent almost another nine hours in the Saudi consul’s residence earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Umit Ozdal and Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.