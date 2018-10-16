Turkish minister says Saudi residence, vehicles will be searched

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish officials will extend their investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to include the residence of the Saudi consul and some vehicles, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul late on Monday for the first time since he vanished two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours.