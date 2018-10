WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States had no advance knowledge of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Wednesday.

Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence intercepted the communications of Saudi officials discussing a plan to capture him, citing an unidentified person familiar with the information.