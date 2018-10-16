FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump - Saudi crown prince says does not know what happened in consulate

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince intends to expand an investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and that the prince did not know what happened in the Turkish consulate where Khashoggi apparently disappeared.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

