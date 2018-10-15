Trump says he spoke with Saudi king, sending Pompeo for meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he has spoken with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and that he was sending U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the king immediately.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S., October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump also said Salman denied “any knowledge of whatever may have happened” to Khashoggi, who disappeared after he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and told him the Saudis are working closely with Turkey on the case.