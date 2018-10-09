Trump says he'll talk to Saudis about missing journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to speak with Saudi Arabian officials at some point about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing a week ago.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Trump, speaking at the White House, said he does not know anything about Khashoggi’s disappearance and that he had not yet spoken with Saudi officials about the situation.

Khashoggi has not been heard from or seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday, his fiancée and friends have said. Turkish officials told Reuters over the weekend they believed he had been killed inside the consulate.

Saudi officials earlier on Tuesday invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit the consulate, according to Turkey’s state-owned news agency Anadolu.

On Sunday, Trump said he was concerned about reports regarding the journalist and did not “like hearing about it,” but that he hoped the situation “that will sort itself out.”