ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has accepted a Saudi proposal to form a joint working group to investigate the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Thursday by Anadolu agency.

A human rights activist holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal