ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia must cooperate with the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and allow Turkish officials to enter its Istanbul consulate, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

A human rights activist holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters during a visit to London, after a delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Turkey for a joint investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.