WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it did not know what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared in Istanbul after entering the Saudi consulate.

Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS

“We don’t have any information on that,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.