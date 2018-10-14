Saudi Arabia says it will respond to any economic sanctions: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would retaliate to possible economic sanctions taken by other states over the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the state news agency SPA reported quoting an official source.

Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The kingdom will respond to any measure against it with bigger measures, the source said, adding: “The Saudi economy has vital and influential roles for the global economy.”

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a U.S. resident, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.