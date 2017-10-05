FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi king says consensus with Russia on broadening relations -news agency
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 5, 2017 / 11:24 PM / in 12 days

Saudi king says consensus with Russia on broadening relations -news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said there was consensus with Russia’s leadership on broadening the scope of relations between the two countries following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Saudi state press agency reported on Friday.

“We note with complete full satisfaction the matching opinions we sensed from the Russian leadership towards working to move the level of relations to a broader perspective,” the king told business officials in Moscow on Thursday evening.

Putin hosted King Salman for talks at the Kremlin earlier in the day, cementing a relationship that is pivotal for world oil prices and could decide the outcome of the conflict in Syria. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.