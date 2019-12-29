World News
Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death: state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court sentenced on Sunday a man accused of stabbing three performers at a live show in the capital Riyadh in November to death, state television said.

Another man on trial for the same incident was sentenced to 12 and a half years, al-Ekhbariya television said.

The Nov. 11 attack occurred at King Abdullah Park, one of several venues hosting a months-long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, editing by Louise Heavens

