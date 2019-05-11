Saudi security forces kill some people in flashpoint Shi'ite area - TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi security forces have killed some people during an operation in the predominantly Shi’ite eastern Al-Qatif region, Al-Hadath TV tweeted on Saturday.

The oil-producing province is a regular flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi’ites who complain of discrimination and marginalization.

Saudi authorities deny mistreatment.

The operation occurred on Tarout island, just off the city of Qatif, said the Saudi-owned TV station, giving no further details. Saudi security services regularly carry out operations in the area, with fatalities reported during operations in January and September, according to Saudi media.