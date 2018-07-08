Saudi security man, expatriate killed in attack - statement

RIYADH (Reuters) - A member of Saudi Arabia’s security forces and a foreign citizen were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint in Buraidah, a city in Qassim Province north of the capital Riyadh, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Two attackers were also killed and another was injured, according to the statement published by the state news agency (SPA).

Qassim, a heartland of the kingdom’s ultra-conservative Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam, is one of the most conservative pockets of the country.