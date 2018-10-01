Saudi Arabia denies it shelved SoftBank solar project: state news

CAIRO (Reuters) - An official at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Monday that a Wall Street Journal report that it had shelved a $200 billion plan with SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) to build the world’s biggest solar-power-generation project was “incorrect.”

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PIF “continues to work with the SoftBank Vision Fund and other institutions on a number of large-scale, multi-billion-dollar solar projects which will be announced at the appropriate time,” said a statement cited by state news agency SPA.