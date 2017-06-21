FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 2 months ago

Alwaleed bin Talal pledges loyalty to new Saudi Crown Prince-Twitter account

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.

"I congratulate my brother the Crown Prince and swear allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman as Crown Prince," the posting said. Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding investment firm is a major investor in U.S. companies in the technology and other sectors. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Toby Chopra)

