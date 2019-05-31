Saudi king says attacks by groups supported by Iran threaten global oil supplies

(Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said on Saturday: “The drone attacks on Saudi oil pumping stations carried by groups supported by Iran do not only threaten the security of the kingdom and the Gulf but also threaten maritime safety and global oil supplies”.

He also added in his speech during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca that the ‮”‬sabotage‮”‬ operations against four vessels which included two Saudi oil tankers near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates represent a dangerous threat against maritime safety, as well as regional and international security.