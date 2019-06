General view of the Arab leaders during the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca condemned a “terrorist attack” on Saudi Arabia’s oil pumping stations which targeted global oil supplies, its final statement said on Saturday.

The summit also condemned “sabotage operations” against four vessels near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, which it said threatened international maritime traffic safety, the statement added.