14 days ago
Saudi Telecom Co Q2 profit up 8 pct, in line with forecasts
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 14 days ago

Saudi Telecom Co Q2 profit up 8 pct, in line with forecasts

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with the average forecast of four analysts.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.38 billion riyals ($635 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a profit of 2.20 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.42 billion riyals.

STC's new $500 million venture capital fund said in May it expected to complete its first transaction by the fourth quarter of this year

In a separate statement, STC announced a dividend of 1 riyal per share for the second quarter, the same as for the year earlier period.

$1 = 3.7501 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter

