TABLE-Saudi April imports drop 3.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up

July 2 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports shrank 3.3 percent from a year earlier in April while non-oil exports rose slightly, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Sunday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 04/17 03/17 04/16 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 14.464 16.336 14.194 imports 42.756 38.654 44.235 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports +1.9 +2.1 nominal imports -3.3 -20.1 NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)