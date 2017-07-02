FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-Saudi April imports drop 3.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up
#Markets News
July 2, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Saudi April imports drop 3.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports edge up

1 Min Read

    July 2 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports
shrank 3.3 percent from a year earlier in April while non-oil
exports rose slightly, data from the Central Department of
Statistics and Information showed on Sunday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           04/17     03/17     04/16     
 (in bln riyals)              
  non-oil exports             14.464    16.336    14.194
  imports                     42.756    38.654    44.235
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports       +1.9      +2.1     
  nominal imports               -3.3     -20.1     
                    
NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

