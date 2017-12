RIYADH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday that the outlook for ride-hailing firm Uber was positive and the company’s revenues had doubled since the PIF invested in it.

Yasir al-Rumayyan, speaking at a news conference, also said Uber’s new board and management were excellent. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)