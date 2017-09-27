FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi ambassador to U.S. says his society is ready to let women drive
September 26, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 21 days ago

Saudi ambassador to U.S. says his society is ready to let women drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after the kingdom announced it would permit women to drive, said the decision was not just a major social change but part of the country’s economic reforms.

“I think our leadership understands our society is ready,” Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz said.

He said women would not need to get permission from a legal guardian to get a license and would not need a guardian in the car when they drive.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

