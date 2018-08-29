FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis say missile fired at Saudi Arabia's Najran region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group fired a ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia’s Najran region near the border between the two countries, the Houthi-controlled Masirah TV said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Badr-1 missile targeted “a new military camp,” it said, without indicating when the missile was launched.

Saudi Arabia’s military said on Tuesday its air defences intercepted a missile fired towards the city of Najran. “There were no casualties as a result of the interception,” said the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

