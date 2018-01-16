FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 16, 2018 / 7:19 AM / 2 days ago

Estate agents Savills sees 2017 results ahead of expectations ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - International estate agents Savills said it will beat underlying expectations for its 2017 results after high levels of commercial transaction volumes in Britain, Europe and Asia and growth in its British residential business.

“In the UK, we saw increased market share in commercial transactions, primarily as a result of relatively robust occupier demand and continued strong investment interest from the Asia Pacific region,” the company said.

The firm said a strong performance in countries such as China and Australia had helped offset a decline in the United States caused partly by uncertainty over government-related transactions.

​ (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Edited by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.