Sberbank to spend 1 percent of annual profit on Rambler stake

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank is to spend 1 percent of the bank’s profit to buy online assets of media company Rambler Group, Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Tuesday.

His spokesman said the baseline for valuations was an annual profit, not first-quarter earnings.

Sberbank, which made a record 226.6 billion roubles ($3.51 billion) in first-quarter net profit, has signed a deal to buy a 46.5 percent stake in Rambler Group, a smaller rival to Russia’s most popular search engine Yandex.

($1 = 64.4890 roubles)