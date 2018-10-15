FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 15, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Sberbank to seize two skyscrapers over unpaid debt-sources

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank will seize two partially-built office skyscrapers near Moscow’s business district to recuperate unpaid debts, two market sources and a source close to Sberbank told Reuters.

People are seen at the entrance of Russia's lender Sberbank headquarters in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Two of the sources said Sberbank would seize the buildings from businessman Ruslan Baisarov. The third source did not identify the buildings’ owner. The sources did not specify how much Baisarov allegedly owed the state-controlled bank.

Sberbank declined to comment.

Baisarov could not be reached for comment.

Vladimir Ivanov, director general of Mtstislavich LLC, which according to ownership records in Russian database SPARK is ultimately owned by Baisarov, said he had passed an emailed request for comment onto a Baisarov associate. There was no response to the request.

The construction of the 41- and 47-storey towers, known as Suvorov Plaza, began in 2006. Since then, the project has changed hands and construction has been frozen for several years due to funding problems.

The 160,000-square metre complex is close to the Sberbank-owned President Plaza office building near the Moscow City business district, a short distance from the centre of the Russian capital.

Sberbank is also considering selling its original headquarters building in the Russian capital and relocating its staff to the Moscow City area, the sources said.

Sberbank declined to comment on any such plans.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.