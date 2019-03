The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

(Reuters) - India’s SBI Life Insurance Ltd said on Friday CA Emerald Investments, an affiliated entity of a Carlyle Group fund, bought a 9 percent stake in the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. cut its stake in the insurer by 9.23 percent to 12.77 percent, the company said bit.ly/2UePzcP.