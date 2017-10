MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd rose as much as 5.7 percent on its market debut on Tuesday, after its initial public offering raised $1.3 billion in India’s biggest IPO in seven years.

As of 0431 GMT, SBI Life shares were trading at 735 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, 5 percent higher than the IPO issue price of 700 rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)