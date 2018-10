(Reuters) - Top lender State Bank of India said on Tuesday it is stepping up its target to buy “good quality” portfolio of assets from non-banking financial companies.

A man walks past the signboard displayed at the State Bank of India main branch in Mumbai, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The lender said it sees opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of 200 billion rupees ($2.69 bln) to 300 billion rupees this year.

($1 = 74.2900 Indian rupees)