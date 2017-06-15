FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish prosecutor closes SCA probe without charges
June 15, 2017

Swedish prosecutor closes SCA probe without charges

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday that a bribery investigation regarding representatives of forestry group SCA had been closed without resulting in any charges.

SCA was thrust into the spotlight in 2014 when Swedish media uncovered lavish corporate spending that prompted the CEO to resign and led to a change of guard at Industrivarden , SCA's biggest owner.

The prosecutors probe centered on issues such as hunting trips organised by the company and whether these could be considered a bribe.

"The assessment today is that these actions have passed the statute of limitations," prosecutor Thomas Forsberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

