UPDATE 1-SCA shares rise after Q3 tops forecast​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2017 / 8:12 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-SCA shares rise after Q3 tops forecast​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds shares, changes to Q3 figures)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swedish forestry group SCA AB reported third-quarter operating earnings well above market forecasts on Tuesday, citing continued strong demand and price increases and sending its shares higher.

* Q3 operating profit 776 million SEK ($93 million) vs year-ago 581 million, and ahead of a 652 million mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll

* Q3 net sales 4,231 million SEK vs 3,769 million in year-ago period and mean forecast for 3,942 million

* SCA shares rise 5.3 pct at 0808 GMT

* Says ‍market conditions are good in all of SCA’s segments, with favorable demand and continued price increases

* Above forecast earnings in all divisions, with biggest beat in Paper business​ Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.3588 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

