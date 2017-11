Nov 7 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Schneider National Inc posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday hurt by higher costs due to a driver shortage and impacts from U.S. hurricanes.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $36.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)