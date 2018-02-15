Schneider Electric ends 2017 on high note despite currency headwinds

Feb 15 (Reuters) - French electrical equipment producer Schneider Electric posted a 90 basis point increase in adjusted core profit (EBITA) margin on Thursday, beating its own target, driven by improving prices and cost management.

The group reported “record” adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) of 3.65 billion euros ($4.55 billion), giving an adjusted core profit margin of 14.8 percent and offsetting a stronger-than-expected negative currency effects.