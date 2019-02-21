Wealth management scion Bruno Schroder dies

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth and asset manager Schroders on Thursday announced the death of Bruno Schroder, a non-executive director and the great-great grandson of the company’s co-founder John Henry Schroder.

Schroder died after a short illness at the age of 86 on Wednesday. He had served the firm as a non-executive director since 1963, the statement said.

“Bruno made an enormous contribution to Schroders over more than 50 years,” Schroders chairman Michael Dobson said.