Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc on Monday appointed Elisabeth Ottawa as deputy head of public policy, effective March.

Schroders said Ottawa has been the Head of EU Liaison Office at Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) since 2014, managing legislative lobbying activities including strategic positioning.

At Schroders, she will be based in Brussels and report to Sheila Nicoll, head of public policy. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)