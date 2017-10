LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday said its assets ‍assets under management and administration in the nine months to end-September rose by 9 pct.

Total assets at the end of the period were 430.2 billion pounds ($568.17 billion), it said in a statement, up from 395.3 billion pounds at the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7572 pound) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong)