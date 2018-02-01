FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank expects up to $6.5 billion excess capital by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees EPS growth of 7 percent plus

* Re-affirms return on equity target of 14 percent or above (Adds EPS, RoE targets; expectation for revenue breakdown)

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia expects to generate C$7 billion to C$8 billion ($6.5 billion) of excess capital by 2020, giving it the opportunity to return capital to shareholders or make acquisitions, its chief financial officer said.

“This level of capital provides optionality to consider ongoing dividend increases, share buy-backs, organic growth opportunities and further acquisitions,” CFO Sean McGuckin said in a presentation to investors on Thursday.

Canada’s third biggest lender also updated its medium term growth objectives, saying it expected to generate earnings per share growth of 7 percent or above, compared with a previous target of 5 to 10 percent growth. The bank re-affirmed its return on equity target of 14 percent or above.

The bank has focused its international growth strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia.

McGuckin said he expects that region’s contribution to the bank’s total revenue to increase toward a 30 percent level over the next three years from 23 percent now. The bank’s Canadian business, which currently accounts for 52 percent of total revenue, is expected to remain the main sources of its revenue during that period, McGuckin said.

In November, Scotiabank reported fourth-quarter earnings which were below market expectations. Canadian banks are bracing for a number of headwinds in 2018 including stricter mortgage rules and the potential for house price declines.

$1 = 1.2317 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.