Scottish Salmon's Q4 earnings surge, output to rise in 2018

OSLO, Feb 21 (Reuters) -

** The Scottish Salmon Company PLC, a fish farmer listed in Oslo and London, reported a 47 percent year-on-year increase in fourth-quarter revenues to GBP 39.9 million ($55.76 million)

** EBITDA before value adjustment rose to GBP 8.65 million from a year-ago GBP 1.18 million

** Says earnings lifted by higher sales volume, strong prices

** Says to continue its focus on cost and efficiency improvements

** Guides on a harvest volume of 26,500 tonnes in 2018 vs 2017 harvest of 25,272 tonnes and 24,342 tonnes in 2016

** In Q4 2017, export accounted for 58 percent of sales, compared to 44 percent in Q4 2016. SSC has a continued focus to expand exports to overseas markets ($1 = 0.7155 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)