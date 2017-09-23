FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Sea says applies for NYSE listing
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 23, 2017 / 1:55 AM / in 25 days

Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Sea says applies for NYSE listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian e-commerce startup Sea Ltd said on Saturday it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley & Co International and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) are joint bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering of its American depositary shares, the company said in a statement.

The number of shares on offer and the price range have not yet been determined, said Sea, formerly known as Garena, which was valued at $3.75 billion after a March 2016 funding round.

The company, which also provides digital payments and online gaming services, raised $550 million in May for an undisclosed valuation. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.