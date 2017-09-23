Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Sea says applies for NYSE listing

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian e-commerce startup Sea Ltd said on Saturday it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley & Co International and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) are joint bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering of its American depositary shares, the company said in a statement.

The number of shares on offer and the price range have not yet been determined, said Sea, formerly known as Garena, which was valued at $3.75 billion after a March 2016 funding round.

The company, which also provides digital payments and online gaming services, raised $550 million in May for an undisclosed valuation. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Paul Tait)