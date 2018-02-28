CORRECTED-Tencent-backed Sea's Q4 revenue rises 40 pct, losses mount

(Corrects to remove incorrect comparison in fourth paragraph)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd reported a nearly 41 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue and a wider loss because of rising costs and expenses.

The company said its net loss attributable to Sea was $262.7 million, or 90 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $72.2 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

The adjusted net loss was $251.6 million.

Revenue at the company, which counts China's Tencent Holdings as its biggest shareholder, rose to $124.60 million.