FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Singapore online gaming firm Sea's Q3 revenue up 4 pct
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 22, 2017 / 1:23 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore online gaming firm Sea's Q3 revenue up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sea reports first results since IPO

* Q3 e-commerce GMV rise 219 pct y/y (Adds details, outlook)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd reported a 4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and a wider loss as it boosted marketing spending, in its first earnings report since going public in the United States in October.

The company said its net loss widened to $132.8 million, or 75 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $65.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net loss was $127.1 million.

Revenue at the company, which counts China’s Tencent Holdings as its biggest shareholder, rose to $94.1 million from $90.5 million. An average of three analysts’ revenue estimates was $93.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cash revenue, a closely watched measure of performance, jumped 73 percent to $151.7 million.

The company operates in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

It has three platforms - Garena for gaming, which accounts for the bulk of its revenues, Shopee for e-commerce and AirPay for digital financial services.

Shopee’s gross merchandise value (GMV) leapt 219 percent to $1.06 billion.

Sea expects 2017 cash revenue of $540 million to $550 million, a rise of 53 percent to 56 percent. It expects GMV for its e-commerce business to be between $3.8 billion and $4 billion, an increase of 230 percent to 248 percent.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE,; Arunima Banerjee and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.